Lamb burgers in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve lamb burgers
SALADS
Naive Kitchen and Bar
1001 E Washington St, Louisville
Avg 4.5
(1054 reviews)
Lamb Burger
$18.00
manchego cheese, poblano aioli, roma crunch, crispy onion
More about Naive Kitchen and Bar
Grind Burger Kitchen
829 E Market St, Louisville
No reviews yet
Lamb Burger Special
$17.00
More about Grind Burger Kitchen
