Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve lo mein

Item pic

 

The Joy Luck - East End

9850 Von Allmen Ct #101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lo Mein$0.00
More about The Joy Luck - East End
Yang Kee Noodle image

 

Yang Kee Noodle

13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Stir-Fry (Lo Mein)$5.99
Chicken, broccoli, and carrots in teriyaki sauce with lo mein noodles.
Small Chicken Lo Mein$9.99
Chicken, carrots, napa cabbage and onions with lo mein in a savory brown sauce.
Vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
More about Yang Kee Noodle

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Cheese Pizza

Jalapeno Poppers

Cake

Boba Tea

Gyoza

Pies

Pork Belly

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1730 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston