Lobsters in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Martini Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
|$19.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
|Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
|$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
More about Seafood Lady
SEAFOOD
Seafood Lady
601 E Jefferson St, Louisville
|Half Lobster Tail
|$23.00
|Lobster Tail
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Lobster Langostino
|$24.99
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Lobster Roll
|$11.95
lobster, crab, avocado, top with bake special sauce, and scallion
More about Steak & Bourbon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online Lobster Bisque Cup
|$11.00
|Online Lobster Bisque Bowl
|$15.00