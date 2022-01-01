Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Mango Lassi
Louisville restaurants that serve mango lassi
EggHolic - Louisville, KY
1947 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
More about EggHolic - Louisville, KY
Sankalp Louisville
9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
(Blended Yogurt Drink Served Sweet / Salted)
More about Sankalp Louisville
Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville
Milkshakes
Tuna Rolls
Jalapeno Poppers
Egg Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Beef Salad
Boneless Wings
Rangoon
Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore
Bardstown Road
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Original Highlands
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
NuLu
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Butchertown
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Phoenix Hill
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Fern Creek
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More near Louisville to explore
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(132 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston