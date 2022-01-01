Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat calzones in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve meat calzones

Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

Meat Supreme Calzone$12.00
Ham, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese.
More about Saints Pizza
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
Meat Lovers Calzone$10.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant

