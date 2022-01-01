Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve meatloaf

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEATLOAF DINNER$39.99
4 meatloaf served served with our red sauce and brown gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
Mom's Meatloaf$13.99
Served with our Signature Red Sauce and 2 Sides.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$10.00
Hilltop's famous meatloaf piled on top Texas toast with Swiss cheese served with Mac and cheese
More about Hilltop Tavern
Item pic

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Momma's Meatloaf$13.50
Hickory smoked Blend of Beef & Sausage
Meatloaf Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides$14.00
Meatloaf Slider$3.25
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf$16.00
Two slices of meatloaf served with brown gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Kevin's Meatloaf Burger image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kevin's Meatloaf Burger$17.00
Kevin’s one-of-a-kind savory meatloaf burger topped with sharp cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, candied anchor bacon, chipotle aioli on a toasted pretzel bun with salted rosemary pub fries
More about The Village Anchor
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf Slider$3.25
Momma's Meatloaf$13.50
Hickory smoked Blend of Beef & Sausage
Meatloaf Grilled Cheese$14.00
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf$13.99
Home made Meatloaf, House made Red Sauce and choice of Two Sides
More about Gander American Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
Meatloaf Sandwich$6.00
meatloaf topped with american cheese, parm fries, boom boom sauce on a sesame bun
More about The Table

