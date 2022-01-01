Meatloaf in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|MEATLOAF DINNER
|$39.99
4 meatloaf served served with our red sauce and brown gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
|Mom's Meatloaf
|$13.99
Served with our Signature Red Sauce and 2 Sides.
More about Hilltop Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$10.00
Hilltop's famous meatloaf piled on top Texas toast with Swiss cheese served with Mac and cheese
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Momma's Meatloaf
|$13.50
Hickory smoked Blend of Beef & Sausage
|Meatloaf Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides
|$14.00
|Meatloaf Slider
|$3.25
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Meatloaf
|$16.00
Two slices of meatloaf served with brown gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans
More about The Village Anchor
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Kevin's Meatloaf Burger
|$17.00
Kevin’s one-of-a-kind savory meatloaf burger topped with sharp cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, candied anchor bacon, chipotle aioli on a toasted pretzel bun with salted rosemary pub fries
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Meatloaf Slider
|$3.25
|Momma's Meatloaf
|$13.50
Hickory smoked Blend of Beef & Sausage
|Meatloaf Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
More about Gander American Grill
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Meatloaf
|$13.99
Home made Meatloaf, House made Red Sauce and choice of Two Sides