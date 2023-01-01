Meatloaf sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$9.99
Our signature meatloaf served on Texas toast and topped with brown gravy. Served with one side item.
More about Hilltop Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.00
Hilltop's famous meatloaf piled on top Texas toast with Swiss cheese served with Mac and cheese
More about Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
9426 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$8.49
Comes With Chips & Pickle, Choice Of Bread
More about Toasty's Tavern
Toasty's Tavern
1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.00
Smashed meatloaf patty, bacon jam, smoked mozzarella and fry sauce.