Meatloaf sandwiches in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf Sandwich$9.99
Our signature meatloaf served on Texas toast and topped with brown gravy. Served with one side item.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$12.00
Hilltop's famous meatloaf piled on top Texas toast with Swiss cheese served with Mac and cheese
More about Hilltop Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

9426 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf Sandwich$8.49
Comes With Chips & Pickle, Choice Of Bread
More about Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
Consumer pic

 

Toasty's Tavern

1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf Sandwich$13.00
Smashed meatloaf patty, bacon jam, smoked mozzarella and fry sauce.
More about Toasty's Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Table - Louisville

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
More about The Table - Louisville

Map

Map

