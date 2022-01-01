Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$15.00
prince edward island mussels and shallots steamed in white wine garlic sauce and served over garlic croutons
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$19.00
Prince Edward Island mussels with roasted garlic and shallot, sriracha-white wine broth, fingerling chips, and a French demi baguette
More about Le Moo
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$17.00
Mussels in a creamy tarragon, dijon, leek broth topped with hand cut fries
More about La Chasse
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$11.95
More about Caffe Classico
Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Green Mussel$6.95
creamy baked mussels with
eel sauce, masago, and scallion
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Item pic

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Mussel With Scallop$9.50
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Scallops

Massaman Curry

Chef Salad

Fritters

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston