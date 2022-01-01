Mussels in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
Mussels
$15.00
prince edward island mussels and shallots steamed in white wine garlic sauce and served over garlic croutons
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
Mussels
$19.00
Prince Edward Island mussels with roasted garlic and shallot, sriracha-white wine broth, fingerling chips, and a French demi baguette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
Mussels
$17.00
Mussels in a creamy tarragon, dijon, leek broth topped with hand cut fries
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
Baked Green Mussel
$6.95
creamy baked mussels with
eel sauce, masago, and scallion