Pad thai in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Napa River Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Yang Kee Noodle
Yang Kee Noodle
13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville
|Classic Pad Thai
|$12.49
Chicken, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, pea pods, cilantro, and peanuts with medium rice noodles in a chili-lime sauce.
Vegetarian and Gluten free options available.
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Pad Thai
|$11.50
National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.