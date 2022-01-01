Pad thai in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve pad thai

Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$16.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Napa River Grill
Yang Kee Noodle image

 

Yang Kee Noodle

13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Pad Thai$12.49
Chicken, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, pea pods, cilantro, and peanuts with medium rice noodles in a chili-lime sauce.
Vegetarian and Gluten free options available.
More about Yang Kee Noodle
Pad Thai image

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.50
National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.
More about Simply Thai
Pad Thai image

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$9.50
National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.
More about Simply Thai

