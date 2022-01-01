Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Pancakes$13.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, whipped mascarpone, cocoa powder, espresso syrup
Nutella Pancakes$15.00
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with Nutella, fresh banana, hazelnuts, local honey, and banana ice cream.
More about bar Vetti
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
2 fluffy vegan buttermilk pancakes with hibiscus maple syrup and butter.
Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Single Plain Pancake$3.00
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Single Pancake$5.00
Cornmeal Pancakes$15.00
Cornmeal Pancakes, Maple Syrup
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs
The Silly Axe Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Pancake
Our new item! Our Jumbo pancake takes up an entire plate! Get a single or a double stack and choose butter and syrup to top it with.
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Fajitas

Meat Calzones

Teriyaki Chicken

Steak Quesadillas

Cannolis

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Veggie Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston