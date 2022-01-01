Pancakes in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pancakes
More about bar Vetti
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Tiramisu Pancakes
|$13.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, whipped mascarpone, cocoa powder, espresso syrup
|Nutella Pancakes
|$15.00
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with Nutella, fresh banana, hazelnuts, local honey, and banana ice cream.
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
2 fluffy vegan buttermilk pancakes with hibiscus maple syrup and butter.
Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Superchefs - Louisville
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Single Plain Pancake
|$3.00
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
|Cornmeal Pancakes
|$15.00
Cornmeal Pancakes, Maple Syrup
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Jumbo Pancake
Our new item! Our Jumbo pancake takes up an entire plate! Get a single or a double stack and choose butter and syrup to top it with.
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.