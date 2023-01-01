Pappardelle in Louisville
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Shrimp Pappardelle
|$17.00
4 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
|Shrimp Pappardelle
|$20.00
6 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
2300 Frankfort AveLouisville, KY 40206, Louisville
|Pappardelle Boscaiola
|$30.00
HOUSE-MADE PAPPARDELLE PASTA tossed with MUSHROOMS, BACON, in a DEMI-GLACE CREAM SAUCE