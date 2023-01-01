Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Pappardelle$17.00
4 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
Shrimp Pappardelle$20.00
6 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
More about Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
Banner pic

 

Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206

2300 Frankfort AveLouisville, KY 40206, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Boscaiola$30.00
HOUSE-MADE PAPPARDELLE PASTA tossed with MUSHROOMS, BACON, in a DEMI-GLACE CREAM SAUCE
More about Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Corn Dogs

Steamed Dumplings

Veggie Burgers

Shrimp Fried Rice

Gyoza

Tandoori Chicken

Kani Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston