Pecan pies in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve pecan pies

Pecan Chocolate Pie image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Pecan Pie image

PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Pecan Pie Cheesecake image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie Cheesecake$13.00
Nila wafer crust, pecan pie filling, vanilla cheesecake, bourbon salted caramel
More about Le Moo
Pecan Chocolate Pie image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Pecan Pie image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Pecan Chocolate Pie image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

