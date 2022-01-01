Pecan pies in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pecan pies
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Le Moo
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Pecan Pie Cheesecake
|$13.00
Nila wafer crust, pecan pie filling, vanilla cheesecake, bourbon salted caramel
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.