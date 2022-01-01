Pork chops in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pork chops
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|FRIED PORK CHOPS
|$39.99
Six fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$11.99
Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.
|Fried Pork Chop
|$11.99
Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$28.50
Grilled and brined bone-in pork chop with candied sweet potatoes grilled asparagus and veal demi glace
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$30.00
Grilled and brined bone-in pork chop with candied sweet potatoes grilled asparagus and veal demi glace
SEAFOOD
Brasserie Provence
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Prime Pork Chop
|$33.00
Lavender honey glaze, gratin Dauphinois, ratatouille
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|French Cut Pork Chop
|$26.00
With ginger, apple, cherry chutney, baked cheese grits and vegetables.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Stone Cross Farms Pork Chop
|$20.00
10 ounce grilled pork chop, Old Forester hoisin sauce, mashed potatos
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Pork Chop
|$40.00
house-cut, bone-in 16oz pork chop with fried grit cakes, sauteed asparagus, and a house-made bourbon-maple glaze
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online Bone-In Pork Chop
|$39.00
Buck's Restaurant and Bar
425 W. Ormsby, Louisville
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$35.00
Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream
1679 Old Preston Hwy. N, Louisville
|Pork Chop Fried
|$10.99