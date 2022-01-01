Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED PORK CHOPS$39.99
Six fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.
Grilled Pork Chop$11.99
Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.
Fried Pork Chop$11.99
Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$28.50
Grilled and brined bone-in pork chop with candied sweet potatoes grilled asparagus and veal demi glace
Grilled Pork Chop$30.00
Grilled and brined bone-in pork chop with candied sweet potatoes grilled asparagus and veal demi glace
More about The Village Anchor
Prime Pork Chop image

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Pork Chop$33.00
Lavender honey glaze, gratin Dauphinois, ratatouille
More about Brasserie Provence
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Cut Pork Chop$26.00
With ginger, apple, cherry chutney, baked cheese grits and vegetables.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Cross Farms Pork Chop$20.00
10 ounce grilled pork chop, Old Forester hoisin sauce, mashed potatos
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$40.00
house-cut, bone-in 16oz pork chop with fried grit cakes, sauteed asparagus, and a house-made bourbon-maple glaze
More about Le Moo
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Bone-In Pork Chop$39.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
Buck's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Buck's Restaurant and Bar

425 W. Ormsby, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duroc Pork Chop$35.00
More about Buck's Restaurant and Bar
Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream image

 

Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream

1679 Old Preston Hwy. N, Louisville

No reviews yet
Pork Chop Fried$10.99
More about Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream

