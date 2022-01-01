Pretzels in Louisville

Recbar image

 

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$10.50
Soft baked pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese dip
More about Recbar
Item pic

 

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzels and Pimento Cheese$10.00
pretzels, piquillo pepper, New York white cheddar
More about LouVino
Pretzels and Pimento Cheese image

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzels and Pimento Cheese$13.00
Tillamook sharp cheddar, roasted red peppers, pretzel sticks
More about LouVino
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese$9.00
Made w/ Yuengling beer
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Queso$8.99
5 Soft Pretzels lightly fried. White Queso
More about Gander American Grill
Mac's @ Mile Wide image

 

Mac's @ Mile Wide

636 Barrett Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian pretzel$10.50
Giant Bavarian Pretzel with
Mile Wide beer cheese.
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
Pretzels & Beer Cheese image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$11.00
Super creamy blend of white American cheese, spices and American lager. Served with soft-crispy pretzel sticks.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Soft Pretzels image

 

BoomBozz Pizza

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzels$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
More about BoomBozz Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 101

636 East Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$10.99
Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil
More about Goodwood 101
Flanagan's Ale House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flanagan's Ale House

934 Baxter Ave., Louisville

Avg 3.6 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Cheese & Pretzels$9.00
More about Flanagan's Ale House

