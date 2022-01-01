Pretzels in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pretzels
Recbar
10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.50
Soft baked pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese dip
LouVino
1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Pretzels and Pimento Cheese
|$10.00
pretzels, piquillo pepper, New York white cheddar
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Pretzels and Pimento Cheese
|$13.00
Tillamook sharp cheddar, roasted red peppers, pretzel sticks
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese
|$9.00
Made w/ Yuengling beer
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Pretzel Queso
|$8.99
5 Soft Pretzels lightly fried. White Queso
Mac's @ Mile Wide
636 Barrett Ave, Louisville
|Bavarian pretzel
|$10.50
Giant Bavarian Pretzel with
Mile Wide beer cheese.
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$11.00
Super creamy blend of white American cheese, spices and American lager. Served with soft-crispy pretzel sticks.
BoomBozz Pizza
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
|Soft Pretzels
|$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 101
636 East Main St, Louisville
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.99
Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil