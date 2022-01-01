Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve rangoon

Yang Kee Noodle image

 

Yang Kee Noodle

13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (8)$9.98
A crab and cream cheese filled wonton, fried crispy.
Crab Rangoon (4)$4.99
A crab and cream cheese filled wonton, fried crispy.
More about Yang Kee Noodle
Consumer pic

 

NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.25
fried wonton wrapper filled with cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet chilli
More about NamNam Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon Roll$10.95
mix spicy seafood crab, cream cheese, tempura, top with sushi sauce and sweet chili sauce
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Item pic

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

New Wave Burritos

3311 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Empanadas$10.00
2 Empanadas stuffed with crab and cream cheese, deep fried and smothered with sweet chili sauce, eel sauce, black sesame seeds, egg roll wrapper crispies and scallions.
More about New Wave Burritos

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Chicken Noodle Soup

Catfish Sandwiches

Mussels

Green Beans

Burritos

Meatball Subs

Beef Salad

Salad Wrap

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston