Rice bowls in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery image

 

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road

1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PLAIN RICE BOWL$3.95
Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Rice$3.00
Naive Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS

Naive Kitchen and Bar

1001 E Washington St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$17.00
confit tomato, kimchi, 60º egg, green bean, carrot
GF | VG
Fried Rice Bowl image

 

Pokehana

436 W Market St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Bowl$9.25
Fried rice made with homemade whipped garlic butter. Comes with your choice of protein. Recommended: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Tofu
