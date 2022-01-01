Rice bowls in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|PLAIN RICE BOWL
|$3.95
More about Ramen House
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen House
1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Bowl of Rice
|$3.00
More about Naive Kitchen and Bar
SALADS
Naive Kitchen and Bar
1001 E Washington St, Louisville
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
confit tomato, kimchi, 60º egg, green bean, carrot
GF | VG