Rigatoni in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe
|$31.00
Pecorino, buttermilk whey, lots of spicy black pepper
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Rigatoni & Lamb Ragu
|$29.00
slow cooked lamb ragu / grated parmigiano reggiano