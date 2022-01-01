Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve rigatoni

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe$31.00
Pecorino, buttermilk whey, lots of spicy black pepper
More about bar Vetti
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
Rigatoni Bolognese$15.00
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Ricotta Gnocchi & Lamb Ragu image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni & Lamb Ragu$29.00
slow cooked lamb ragu / grated parmigiano reggiano
More about The Fat Lamb
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
D- Rigatoni W/ Mushrooms$9.99
L- Rigatoni$5.82
L- Rigatoni with Meatballs and Mushrooms$7.39
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant

