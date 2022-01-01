Risotto in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Risotto
|$4.00
LouVino
1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Risotto
|$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
*Vegetarian/ Gluten Free*
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Mushroom Risotto
|$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
Caffe Classico
2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews
|Saffron Asiago Risotto Cakes
|$11.00