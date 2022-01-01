Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve risotto

Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$4.00
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Risotto image

 

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
*Vegetarian/ Gluten Free*
More about LouVino
Mushroom Risotto image

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Risotto$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
More about LouVino
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Saffron Asiago Risotto Cakes$11.00
More about Caffe Classico
Grassa Gramma image

 

Grassa Gramma

2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2882 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$10.00
More about Grassa Gramma

