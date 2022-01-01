Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roti in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Roti
Louisville restaurants that serve roti
EggHolic - Louisville, KY
1947 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
No reviews yet
Roti
$1.19
Extra Roti
$1.19
Roti
$1.19
More about EggHolic - Louisville, KY
Sankalp Louisville
9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
No reviews yet
Crispy Roomali Roti
$4.99
Roti
$2.99
(plain / Butter)
More about Sankalp Louisville
