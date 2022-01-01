Salad wrap in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$5.00
Tarragon chicken salad served in a white flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
|$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon