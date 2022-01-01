Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve salad wrap

Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

Chicken Salad Wrap$5.00
Tarragon chicken salad served in a white flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon
