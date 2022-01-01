Scallops in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve scallops
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Scallops
|$46.00
Four giant scallops served with citrus beurre blanc. Frondosa Farms mushroom risotto &fried oyster mushroom petals
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Seared Scallops
|$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp
|$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
White Buddha
12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville
|Side Scallops
|$11.95
|Shrimp and Scallops Hibachi
|$27.95
Combination Shrimp and Scallops Hibachi meal
|Hibachi Scallops
|$23.95
LARGE SEA SCALLOPS GRILLED
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Fire Scallop Roll
|$15.00
Crab meat, masago, cucumber, spicy mayo sauce; topped with baked scallops and spicy crab meat; with eel sauce