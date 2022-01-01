Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops$46.00
Four giant scallops served with citrus beurre blanc. Frondosa Farms mushroom risotto &fried oyster mushroom petals
More about The Village Anchor
Item pic

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
More about LouVino
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Scallops$11.95
Shrimp and Scallops Hibachi$27.95
Combination Shrimp and Scallops Hibachi meal
Hibachi Scallops$23.95
LARGE SEA SCALLOPS GRILLED
More about White Buddha
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Scallop Roll$15.00
Crab meat, masago, cucumber, spicy mayo sauce; topped with baked scallops and spicy crab meat; with eel sauce
More about Wild Ginger
Item pic

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Mussel With Scallop$9.50
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Chicken Teriyaki

Fritters

White Pizza

Waffles

Omelettes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston