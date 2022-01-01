Shrimp scampi in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Shrimp Scampi
|$16.00
4 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.00
5 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Shrimp Scampi
|$16.00
Tiger Shrimp, garlic butter and diced tomato over angel-hair pasta
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online Shrimp Scampi
|$19.00