Shrimp scampi in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$16.00
4 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese
Shrimp Scampi$19.00
5 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese
More about Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$16.00
Tiger Shrimp, garlic butter and diced tomato over angel-hair pasta
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Shrimp Scampi$19.00
More about Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

2745 Crittenden Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.99
Jumbo shrimp in a traditional oil garlic scampi sauce.
More about Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

