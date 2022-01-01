Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Puffy Taco$2.75
Miso togarashi crema with bok choy slaw, and chile chutney
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Roll$6.95
shrimps, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$9.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber and crunch
Shrimp Tempura Udon$15.00
Shrimp Tempura 6pcs$9.00
More about Wild Ginger
Item pic

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura and Veggies aptzr$7.00
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Grassa Gramma image

 

Grassa Gramma

2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2882 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$21.00
More about Grassa Gramma

