Shrimp tempura in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|Tempura Shrimp Puffy Taco
|$2.75
Miso togarashi crema with bok choy slaw, and chile chutney
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$6.95
shrimps, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Shrimp Tempura
|$9.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber and crunch
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$15.00
|Shrimp Tempura 6pcs
|$9.00
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek
|Shrimp Tempura and Veggies aptzr
|$7.00