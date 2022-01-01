Spaghetti in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about bar Vetti
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$29.00
Tomato, garlic, basil olive oil, cherry tomatoes
More about Martini Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$14.00
spaghetti tossed with sauteed shallots in a light tomato garlic sauce topped with fresh mozzarella & basil
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.
|Lunch Spaghetti & Mtball
|$8.99
Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
More about Pizza Lupo
PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS
Pizza Lupo
1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Spaghetti & Littleneck Clams
|$18.00
littleneck clams, house-made spaghetti, sambuca cream, aonori breadcrumbs (dine-in only)
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$10.99
Pasta served with 3 homemade meatballs topped with Grandmas's marinara sauce.
|Spaghetti with Ground Italian Sausage
|$9.99
Pasta topped with house made ground italian sausage and Grandma's marinara sauce.
|Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
|$7.99
Pasta served smothered in Grandma's marinara sauce.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Sauce
|$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Kids Spaghetti with meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Impellizzeri's Pizza
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown
|Spaghetti with Ground Italian Sausage
|$8.99
Pasta topped with house made ground italian sausage and Grandma's marinara sauce.
|Spaghetti with Garlic Butter
|$6.99
Pasta with house made garlic butter.
|Kids Spaghetti & Marinara
|$3.49
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|K- Spaghetti W/ Meatball
|$5.99
|D- Spaghetti W/ Meatballs & Mushrooms
|$10.49
|L- Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$6.89
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Baked Spaghetti
|$9.99
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Hideout Pizzaria
5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station
|Kids Spaghetti
|$4.99
|Spaghetti & Sauce
|$8.49
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|Spaghetti w/ Sauce
|$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|Kids Spaghetti
|$4.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Sauce
|$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Derby City Pizza Co.
12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Spaghetti w/ Sauce
|$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Kids Spaghetti with meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
More about Grassa Gramma
Grassa Gramma
2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$28.00
Three things that made us famous: fresh, hand-made pasta, our San Marzano pomodoro recipe, and absurdly delicious meatballs.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Kids Spaghetti with meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread