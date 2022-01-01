Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Pomodoro$29.00
Tomato, garlic, basil olive oil, cherry tomatoes
More about bar Vetti
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Pomodoro$14.00
spaghetti tossed with sauteed shallots in a light tomato garlic sauce topped with fresh mozzarella & basil
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.99
Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.
Lunch Spaghetti & Mtball$8.99
Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Pizza Lupo

1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Littleneck Clams$18.00
littleneck clams, house-made spaghetti, sambuca cream, aonori breadcrumbs (dine-in only)
More about Pizza Lupo
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti And Meatballs$10.99
Pasta served with 3 homemade meatballs topped with Grandmas's marinara sauce.
Spaghetti with Ground Italian Sausage$9.99
Pasta topped with house made ground italian sausage and Grandma's marinara sauce.
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$7.99
Pasta served smothered in Grandma's marinara sauce.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Sauce$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Kids Spaghetti with meatball$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

 

Impellizzeri's Pizza

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with Ground Italian Sausage$8.99
Pasta topped with house made ground italian sausage and Grandma's marinara sauce.
Spaghetti with Garlic Butter$6.99
Pasta with house made garlic butter.
Kids Spaghetti & Marinara$3.49
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K- Spaghetti W/ Meatball$5.99
D- Spaghetti W/ Meatballs & Mushrooms$10.49
L- Spaghetti with Meatballs$6.89
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Spaghetti$9.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$4.99
Spaghetti & Sauce$8.49
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti w/ Sauce$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatball$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$4.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Sauce$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti w/ Sauce$8.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Kids Spaghetti with meatball$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

Grassa Gramma

2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2882 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$28.00
Three things that made us famous: fresh, hand-made pasta, our San Marzano pomodoro recipe, and absurdly delicious meatballs.
More about Grassa Gramma
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti with meatball$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co.

