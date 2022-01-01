Spaghetti and meatballs in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.
|BAKED SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$34.99
6 Italian meatballs served on a bed of linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with a family house salad.
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$10.99
Pasta served with 3 homemade meatballs topped with Grandmas's marinara sauce.
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$3.99
|Spaghetti with Meatballs and Sausage
|$10.99
Pasta served with 2 meatballs, ground italian sausage, and Grandma's marinara sauce.
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Kids Spaghetti with meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Impellizzeri's Pizza
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$3.99
|Spaghetti with Meatballs and Sausage
|$10.99
Pasta served with 2 meatballs, ground italian sausage, and Grandma's marinara sauce.
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$10.99
Pasta served with 3 homemade meatballs topped with Grandmas's marinara sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|K- Spaghetti W/ Meatball
|$5.99
|D- Spaghetti W/ Meatballs & Mushrooms
|$10.49
|L- Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$6.89
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Derby City Pizza Co.
12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Kids Spaghetti with meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Grassa Gramma
2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$28.00
Three things that made us famous: fresh, hand-made pasta, our San Marzano pomodoro recipe, and absurdly delicious meatballs.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Kids Spaghetti with meatball
|$5.99
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$10.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread