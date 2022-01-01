Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Creamy cheeses blended together with spinach and artichoke, baked then topped with freshly diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Saints Pizza
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Spinach & Artichoke Dip$16.00
More about Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co.

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.50
Creamy Spinach, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Warm Pita
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

2745 Crittenden Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$7.99
A blend of spinach, artichokes hearts and cheese. Served with garlic breadsticks.
More about Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

