Steak quesadillas in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
