Steak salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve steak salad

Brasserie Provence image

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak Niçoise Salad$27.00
Mesclun, hard-boiled egg & potato, tomato, haricots verts, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, Niçoises olives, anchovy, Dijon vinaigrette
More about Brasserie Provence
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Steak Salad$31.00
More about Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
Restaurant banner

 

Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

2745 Crittenden Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Garden Salad$14.99
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers.
More about Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

