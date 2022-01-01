Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Steak Sandwich*$17.50
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
Steak Sandwich*$22.00
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

Steak Sandwich*$18.50
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Steak Sandwich*$22.00
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
Sweet Havana

5510 fern valley rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec) (Pork)$7.49
