Steak sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Steak Sandwich*
|$17.50
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
|Steak Sandwich*
|$22.00
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Steak Sandwich*
|$18.50
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Steak Sandwich*
|$22.00
Grilled New York strip, open-faced on French bread with Henry Bain sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.