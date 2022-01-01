Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve stew

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stewed Tomatoes$3.50
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

 

The Joy Luck - East End

1285 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Pork Belly Stew over Rice$16.00
Very traditional stew served over rice
More about The Joy Luck - East End
Item pic

 

The Joy Luck - East End

9850 Von Allmen Court, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Pork Belly Stew over Rice$16.00
Very traditional stew served over rice
More about The Joy Luck - East End
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Jun Kun Stew$0.00
Root vegetables, broccoli, and limas in a Japanese inspired broth. Vegan, GF
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Caesar Salad

Italian Salad

Grilled Chicken

Al Pastor Tacos

Noodle Bowls

Chef Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Bologna Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1874 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston