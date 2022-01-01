Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sticky rice in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Sticky Rice
Louisville restaurants that serve sticky rice
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
$6.95
Black Sticky Rice
$4.95
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE
No reviews yet
Black Sticky Rice
$4.95
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
$6.95
More about Simply Thai
