Strawberry shortcake in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00
Slice of Strawberry Shortcake, Bourbon Blueberries, Whipped Cream
Grind Burger Kitchen
829 E Market St, Louisville
|Strawberry Lemonade Shortcake
|$6.00
Vanilla bean sponge cake layered with strawberries tossed in a house made lemonade sauce, whipped cream and topped with more fresh strawberries.