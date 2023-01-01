Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
Slice of Strawberry Shortcake, Bourbon Blueberries, Whipped Cream
More about Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
Consumer pic

 

Grind Burger Kitchen

829 E Market St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Lemonade Shortcake$6.00
Vanilla bean sponge cake layered with strawberries tossed in a house made lemonade sauce, whipped cream and topped with more fresh strawberries.
More about Grind Burger Kitchen
The Silly Axe Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

1001 Logan Street, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
The Strawberry Shortcake One$12.99
More about The Silly Axe Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Steamed Dumplings

Nachos

Mussels

Vada

Mahi Mahi

Snapper

Fried Chicken Salad

Po Boy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston