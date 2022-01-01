Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza - Brownsboro

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushrooms$9.99
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza - Brownsboro
Main pic

 

Impellizzeris Pizza Bardstown Rd - 1381 Bardstown Rd

1381 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushrooms$9.99
More about Impellizzeris Pizza Bardstown Rd - 1381 Bardstown Rd
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

 

Impellizzaeri's Pizza - Middletown

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushrooms$9.99
Plump mushroom caps filled with garlic butter and homemade Italian sausage, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
More about Impellizzaeri's Pizza - Middletown
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Mushroom Caps$10.00
Filled with sausage and goat cheese, topped with a brandy brown cream sauce.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.

