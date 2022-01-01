Tacos in Louisville

Tinga Taco #2 on line image

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
Veggie Taco #9 on line$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Suadero Taco #10 on line$4.75
brisket, guacamole, marita salsa, onions, crema, cilantro
More about Taco Luchador
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Fried Chicken Tacos image

 

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
Blackened Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$16.00
Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo
More about The Village Anchor
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Short Rib Tacos image

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Tacos$14.00
smoked and braised short rib, achiote sauce, poblano pineapple salsa, cilantro, microradish
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two flour tortillas, crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pepper gravy and cheddar
More about LouVino
Seafood Tacos Trio image

SEAFOOD

Seafood Lady

601 E Jefferson St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seafood Tacos Trio$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Single Seafood Taco$4.00
More about Seafood Lady
South End BBQ image

 

South End BBQ

8610 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco$3.00
More about South End BBQ
Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Tacos$10.50
2 Tacos$7.00
1 Taco$3.50
More about Trifecta
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)$3.00
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
2 BBQ Style Flour Tacos with One Side image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 BBQ Style Flour Tacos with One Side$9.49
2 Flour Tortillas Filled with Your Choice of Meat, Topped with Creamy Slaw, Green Onions, and Original BBQ Sauce. Served with Your Choice of a Side.
More about Feast BBQ
Carnitas Taco #4 on line image

 

El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
Barbacoa Taco #3 on line$4.75
Guajillo braised short ribs, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
More about El Taco Luchador
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line image

 

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Barbacoa Taco #3 on line$4.75
Guajillo braised short ribs, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
More about El Taco Luchador
Bluegrass Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 W Main St, Louisville

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Tacos$12.00
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
Tacos image

 

Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$1.99
Corn tortilla taco, served with cilantro and onions.
TACO TUESDAY$0.99
More about Taqueria El Comal
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line image

 

El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Asada Taco #6 on line$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
More about El Taco Luchador
Guaca Mole image

 

Guaca Mole

900 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pescado Tacos$19.99
More about Guaca Mole
Mixed Tacos image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Tacos$16.00
Smoked Brisket Tacos$17.00
smoked brisket, Noche mole, avocado,
grilled onion, cilantro, choice of salsa and mole
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
3 TACOS FOR $10 (NO MODS!)$10.00
Choose 3 Tacos
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO$4.00
pickled red fresno, cabbage slaw, lime crema (GF)
PORK CARNITAS TACO$4.50
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)
More about Zombie Taco

