Tacos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve tacos
Taco Luchador
938 Baxter Ave, Louisville
|Tinga Taco #2 on line
|$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
|Veggie Taco #9 on line
|$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Suadero Taco #10 on line
|$4.75
brisket, guacamole, marita salsa, onions, crema, cilantro
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
LouVino
1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Short Rib Tacos
|$14.00
smoked and braised short rib, achiote sauce, poblano pineapple salsa, cilantro, microradish
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two flour tortillas, crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pepper gravy and cheddar
Seafood Lady
601 E Jefferson St, Louisville
|Seafood Tacos Trio
|$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
|Single Seafood Taco
|$4.00
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Street Tacos
|$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
|Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)
|$3.00
Feast BBQ
10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|2 BBQ Style Flour Tacos with One Side
|$9.49
2 Flour Tortillas Filled with Your Choice of Meat, Topped with Creamy Slaw, Green Onions, and Original BBQ Sauce. Served with Your Choice of a Side.
El Taco Luchador
5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville
|Carnitas Taco #4 on line
|$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
El Taco Luchador
112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews
|Baja Fish Taco #8 on line
|$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Bluegrass Brewing Company
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$12.00
Taqueria El Comal
9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|Tacos
|$1.99
Corn tortilla taco, served with cilantro and onions.
|TACO TUESDAY
|$0.99
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
Beef 'O' Brady's
241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville
El Taco Luchador
9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Baja Fish Taco #8 on line
|$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
|Carnitas Taco #4 on line
|$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
|Asada Taco #6 on line
|$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Mixed Tacos
|$16.00
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$17.00
smoked brisket, Noche mole, avocado,
grilled onion, cilantro, choice of salsa and mole
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|3 TACOS FOR $10 (NO MODS!)
|$10.00
Choose 3 Tacos
|ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO
|$4.00
pickled red fresno, cabbage slaw, lime crema (GF)
|PORK CARNITAS TACO
|$4.50
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)