Tamales in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve tamales

El Mariachi - Louisville

9901 La Grange Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales Mexicanos$6.99
Your choice of chicken or pork tamales covered with tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with papitas mexicanas and refried beans
More about El Mariachi - Louisville
Sweet Havana - 5510 Fern Valley Rd

5510 fern valley rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Tamal Preparado$4.99
Tamales$2.49
More about Sweet Havana - 5510 Fern Valley Rd
Guacamole Modern Mexican

900 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal Oaxaqueno$25.00
More about Guacamole Modern Mexican
La Bodeguita de Mima

735 E. Market St., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Pork Tamal$14.99
More about La Bodeguita de Mima

