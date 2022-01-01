Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve taquitos

Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ground Beef Taquitos 10$12.00
(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
Ground Beef Taquitos 5$6.00
(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Taqueria El Comal image

 

Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS$10.99
3 Rolled-up corn tortilla tacos, deep fried, filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, salad and cheese dip.
More about Taqueria El Comal
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESY BRISKET TAQUITOS$8.00
6-cheeses, green chiles, braised brisket served w/ chipotle ranch (2 each)
More about Zombie Taco

