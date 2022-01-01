Taquitos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve taquitos
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Ground Beef Taquitos 10
|$12.00
(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
|Ground Beef Taquitos 5
|$6.00
(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
Taqueria El Comal
9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
|$10.99
3 Rolled-up corn tortilla tacos, deep fried, filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, salad and cheese dip.