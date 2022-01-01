Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$21.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon, basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh
vegetables.
Salmon Teriyaki$14.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon, basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh
vegetables.
Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

Takeout
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$15.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon, basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh
vegetables.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$21.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento$21.95
serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.03
Teriyaki Salmon Roll$8.95
cook teriyaki salmon, avocado, carrot, sesame seed, and teriyaki sauce
White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$21.95
FRESH SALMON FILET WITH TOUCH OF TERIYAKI SAUCE
Teriyaki Salmon - Lunch$9.00
FRESH SALMON FILET WITH TOUCH OF TERIYAKI SAUCE
