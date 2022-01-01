Teriyaki salmon in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$21.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon, basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh
vegetables.
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$14.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon, basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh
vegetables.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$15.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon, basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh
vegetables.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$21.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento
|$21.95
serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.03
|Teriyaki Salmon Roll
|$8.95
cook teriyaki salmon, avocado, carrot, sesame seed, and teriyaki sauce