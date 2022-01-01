Thai tea in Louisville
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Orange Thai Tea
|$5.50
freshly grounded Thai tea made in the Kitchen
|Green Thai Tea
|$5.50
All Thai'd Up
211 South 5th Street, Louisville
|Thai Tea
|$4.75
Black tea infused with Southeast Asian spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, etc), condensed milk, sugar
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Lychee Thai Tea
|$3.95
|Long Island Thai Tea
|$14.00
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.95