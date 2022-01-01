Thai tea in Louisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery

1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orange Thai Tea$5.50
freshly grounded Thai tea made in the Kitchen
Green Thai Tea$5.50
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Tea$5.50
More about NamNam Cafe
Consumer pic

 

All Thai'd Up

211 South 5th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$4.75
Black tea infused with Southeast Asian spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, etc), condensed milk, sugar
More about All Thai'd Up
Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lychee Thai Tea$3.95
Long Island Thai Tea$14.00
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
More about Simply Thai
Restaurant banner

 

DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

6915 Southside Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Tea (original)
More about DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

