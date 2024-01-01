Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve tikka masala

Consumer pic

 

Hyderabad House Lousville -

12412 Shelbyville Road, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
More about Hyderabad House Lousville -
Item pic

 

Royals Hot Chicken - NULU

736 E Market St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Tuck in to our crispy fried chicken breast, cradled in a toasted potato bun, and generously drizzled with an aromatic Tikka Masala sauce. It's topped with fresh cilantro for brightness and house pickled carrots for a zesty crunch. It's our take on some of our favorite flavors and the warming spices are perfect on a chilly January day.
More about Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
Mac's @ Mile Wide image

 

Mac's @ Mile Wide

636 Barrett Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball, ricotta, teardrop sweet red peppers.$15.00
Sliced Italian Meatballs, creamy ricotta, and Peruvian peal sweet peppers. Topped with fresh basil.
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
Item pic

 

Sankalp Louisville

9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panner Tikka Masala$14.99
(barbecue cottage cheese with capsicum and onion pieces simmered in tomato gravy, finished with cream, garnished with coriander leaves)
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
(Boiled eggs cooked in spicy enriched creamy tomato gravy)
More about Sankalp Louisville

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Vietnamese Coffee

Chef Salad

Bologna Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwiches

Meat Calzones

Sashimi

Fajitas

Crab Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highlands- Cherokee Triangle

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2476 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston