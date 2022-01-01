Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve tomato salad

The Grales image

 

The Grales

1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kentucky Tomato Salad$15.00
bacon-cornbread crumble, dill
pickled ramp vinaigrette, buttermilk
More about The Grales
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN TOMATO SALAD$6.25
heirloom cherry tomatoes, parsley, fresh mozzarella, basil on mixed greens
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Consumer pic

 

EggHolic - Louisville, KY

1947 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad (onion -tomatoes)$1.99
More about EggHolic - Louisville, KY
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Tomato & Burrata Salad$21.00
More about Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village

Map

