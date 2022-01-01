Tomato soup in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Tomato Soup Cup
|$4.00
FLOUR, Carrots, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt n Pepper
|Creamy Tomato Soup Bowl
|$6.00
FLOUR, Carrots, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt n Pepper