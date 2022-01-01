Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Homemade Cheese Tortellini, Smoked Mozzarella, Broccoli, Red Peppers, Green Onions, Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette
More about Lotsa Pasta
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini Graciella$19.00
Cheese tortellini, broccoli, mushrooms and tomatoes in pesto cream sauce.
Cheese Tortellini$9.95
Cheese tortellini, broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a pesto cream sauce. Vegetarian
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini buddeke$15.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant

