Tuna rolls in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Tuna Roll
|$5.95
More about White Buddha
White Buddha
12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville
|Tuna Roll Roll
|$5.95
YELLOW FIN TUNA ROLL
|Spicy tuna Roll
|$6.95
SPICY TUNA ROLL (DYNAMITE)
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Tropical Tuna Roll
|$14.00
Tempura coconut shrimp, cucumber rolled in soy paper; topped with fresh tuna & shredded coconut flakes; with eel, and spicy mayo sauce
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek
|Tuna Roll
|$6.50
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.50
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.50
tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce
***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.