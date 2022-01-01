Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Roll$5.95
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll Roll$5.95
YELLOW FIN TUNA ROLL
Spicy tuna Roll$6.95
SPICY TUNA ROLL (DYNAMITE)
More about White Buddha
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Tuna Roll$14.00
Tempura coconut shrimp, cucumber rolled in soy paper; topped with fresh tuna & shredded coconut flakes; with eel, and spicy mayo sauce
More about Wild Ginger
Item pic

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Roll$6.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce
***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
More about Simply Thai
Item pic

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce
***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
More about Simply Thai

