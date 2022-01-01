Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.00
Homemade Tuna Salad on your choice of Bread
Tuna Salad$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
More about Lotsa Pasta
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Salad$23.00
Pan-seared Pacific ahi tuna with Asian spices, a special mix of greens, avocado, red onion, mango and toasted sesame seeds with ginger- cilantro vinaigrette
More about The Village Anchor
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge image

 

ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad$8.00
House made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on a flaky croissant.
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tartare & Spinach Salad$17.50
Sashimi grade tuna, fresh avocado, cilantro and lime with organic baby spinach and vegan creamy wasabi dressing. Pescatarian, raw.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad On Greens$9.00
More about Caffe Classico
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Seared Tuna Salad$29.00
More about Steak & Bourbon

