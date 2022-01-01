Tuna salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Lotsa Pasta
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Homemade Tuna Salad on your choice of Bread
|Tuna Salad
|$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
More about The Village Anchor
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$23.00
Pan-seared Pacific ahi tuna with Asian spices, a special mix of greens, avocado, red onion, mango and toasted sesame seeds with ginger- cilantro vinaigrette
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
House made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on a flaky croissant.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Tuna Tartare & Spinach Salad
|$17.50
Sashimi grade tuna, fresh avocado, cilantro and lime with organic baby spinach and vegan creamy wasabi dressing. Pescatarian, raw.