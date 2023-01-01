Tuna sandwiches in Louisville
The Deli - 211 South 5th Street
211 South 5th Street, Louisville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
The Café - Louisville, KY
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Kids Tuna Sandwich
|$6.00
Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
9426 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Comes With Chips & Pickle, Choice Of Bread
Grind Burger Kitchen
829 E Market St, Louisville
|Tuna steak sandwich
|$19.00
Sesame crusted tuna steak
caper and shallot garlic dijonaise
arugula
on a bun