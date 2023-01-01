Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

Cheddar Box Too

109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey, Benedictine and Bacon$12.75
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and benedictine on wheat bread
Turkey Benedictine and Bacon Derby Lunch (May 5th and 6th only)$14.25
Served in a clear bag for Kentucky Derby. Includes kettle chips, fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie.
More about Cheddar Box Too
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
HAM & PEPPER JAM$7.75
Boars Head ham, cheddar cheese, and pepper jam aioli served on a panini grilled Kaiser bun
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Item pic

 

The Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich with Bourbon Bacon Jam$12.00
House smoked turkey and apple wood smoked bacon. Topped with house made bourbon bacon jam, homemade coleslaw, and cheddar cheese.
More about The Granville Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Carrot Cake

Lobster Rolls

Fried Pickles

Fried Ravioli

Shrimp Tempura

Chocolate Brownies

Curly Fries

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston