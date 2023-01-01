Turkey bacon in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Cheddar Box Too
109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville
|Turkey, Benedictine and Bacon
|$12.75
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and benedictine on wheat bread
|Turkey Benedictine and Bacon Derby Lunch (May 5th and 6th only)
|$14.25
Served in a clear bag for Kentucky Derby. Includes kettle chips, fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie.
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|HAM & PEPPER JAM
|$7.75
Boars Head ham, cheddar cheese, and pepper jam aioli served on a panini grilled Kaiser bun