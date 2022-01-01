Turkey clubs in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$9.00
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich w/ 2 Sides
|$13.50
|Turkey Club Sandwich w/ 2 Sides
|$14.50
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Turkey Delight Sandwich
|$12.00
Turkey, smoked Provolone cheese, hummus, roma tomatoes, avocado and alfalfa sprouts
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Double decked with smoked turkey, aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Duke's mayo served on sourdough.
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.50
|Turkey Club Salad
|$14.50
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$13.50
Four Pegs Beer Lounge
1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville
|Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bluegrass Brewing Company
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Turkey Sandwich with Bourbon Bacon Jam
|$12.00
FDKY Barbecue
9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$8.00
Turkey breast seasoned, smoked, & sliced to order. An employee favorite!