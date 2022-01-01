Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich w/ 2 Sides$13.50
Turkey Club Sandwich w/ 2 Sides$14.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Delight Sandwich$12.00
Turkey, smoked Provolone cheese, hummus, roma tomatoes, avocado and alfalfa sprouts
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.00
Double decked with smoked turkey, aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Duke's mayo served on sourdough.
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.50
Turkey Club Salad$14.50
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$13.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Four Pegs Beer Lounge

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$15.99
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Bluegrass Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 W Main St, Louisville

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.00
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.95
More about Caffe Classico
Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich with Bourbon Bacon Jam$12.00
More about Granville Pub
FDKY Barbecue

9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$8.00
Turkey breast seasoned, smoked, & sliced to order. An employee favorite!
More about FDKY Barbecue
Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$14.00
Shaved Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Pretzel Bun
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co

