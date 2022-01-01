Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veal parmesan in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve veal parmesan

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Veal Parmesan$17.00
Parmesan breadcrumb crusted veal fried and covered with Marinara melted provolone, served over a bed of linguine with herb butter, surrounded with alfredo suace and topped with pesto
Veal Parmesan$23.00
2 pieces of parmesan breadcrumb crusted veal fried and covered with Marinara melted provolone, served over a bed of linguine with herb butter, surrounded with alfredo suace and topped with pesto
Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

2745 Crittenden Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veal Parmigiana$16.99
Fresh breaded veal with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
