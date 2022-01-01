Veggie burgers in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.