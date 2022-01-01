Waffles in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve waffles

The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken and waffles$12.00
Homemade Belgium Waffles, hand breaded crispy fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, Pop’s pickle, side of maple syrup
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Bites$5.99
Wings and Waffle$15.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle$16.00
house-made sweet potato waffle topped with fried chicken tenders and served with sorghum butter and Le Moo's syrup with a kick
More about Le Moo
Liege Waffle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Liege Waffle$4.00
Single Liege Style Belgian Waffle: Yeast Based Dough with Pearl Sugar
Toppings: Bourbon Caramel, Orange Marmalade, Mixed Berry, Lemon Ricotta, Nutella
More about Morning Fork
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Chicken And Waffle image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken And Waffle$13.99
A fried chicken cutlet between two house waffles with our house maple aioli and two pickles.
Soy Free. Contains egg and dairy
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

825 E MARKET ST, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
More about EMMY SQUARED

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Curry

Pies

Steak Tacos

Salmon

French Toast

Fish And Chips

California Rolls

Cheesy Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston