Waffles in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve waffles
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Hot Honey Chicken and waffles
|$12.00
Homemade Belgium Waffles, hand breaded crispy fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, Pop’s pickle, side of maple syrup
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Waffle Bites
|$5.99
|Wings and Waffle
|$15.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Chicken and Waffle
|$16.00
house-made sweet potato waffle topped with fried chicken tenders and served with sorghum butter and Le Moo's syrup with a kick
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Liege Waffle
|$4.00
Single Liege Style Belgian Waffle: Yeast Based Dough with Pearl Sugar
Toppings: Bourbon Caramel, Orange Marmalade, Mixed Berry, Lemon Ricotta, Nutella
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Chicken And Waffle
|$13.99
A fried chicken cutlet between two house waffles with our house maple aioli and two pickles.
Soy Free. Contains egg and dairy